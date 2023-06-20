Tributes Pour In After Death Of Warren County Mom, 'Dedicated Volunteer' Johanna Garrison, 40

Johanna Kelly Garrison, of Great Meadows, died on Wednesday, June 14, her obituary says. She was 40.

Raised in Ewing, Johanna was a proud Girl Scout and loved attending dance classes. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township before furthering her education at Mercer County Community College, where she served as the Student Association President and earned an Associates Degree in Humanities, according to her memorial.

Johanna’s selflessness knew no bounds as she embraced her role as a devoted mother while continuing to volunteer in the school district and as a Girl Scout leader. She will forever be remembered for her compassionate soul and warm smile that instantly brightened any and every room she entered.

“Johanna was a friend to all and touched so many peoples’ lives,” reads her obituary.

“Johanna Garrison’s bright smile and inner light was cherished by her family and friends and by most all who knew her. Her kindness and generosity of spirit, her innate beauty, and her love of her girls, her partner, her family and her friends enriched our lives. Johanna will be missed beyond measure.”

Johanna’s surviving family members include her loving partner of 13 years, Michael Rafferty, their two incredible daughters, Grace and Emily; her parents, Patty and Gary; her grandfather, John D. Stevenson; her mother-in-law, Rose Rafferty; her brother and sister-in- law, Stevenson and Megan Garrison; her sister-in-law, Susan Rafferty; and many more.

Meanwhile, more than $30,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Johanna’s memorial, surpassing the campaign’s $30,000 goal — which had already been raised once — in just five days.

“Johanna Garrison, known across Great Meadows as a beloved and dedicated volunteer at our Central and Middle schools, local Girl Scout troop as well as various rec soccer teams — and friend to everyone she came in contact with — passed away suddenly on June 14,” reads the campaign. “Her sudden passing has created a tragic, painful loss for her family and friends.”

A Meal Train had also been launched to support the family.

Loved ones immediately took to social media to share tributes and condolences following Johanna’s tragic and unexpected passing:

“…the Great Meadows community lost a wonderful parent, volunteer, and friend,” reads a post from the Great Meadows Regional School District BOE.

“Ms. Johanna Garrison, whose children attend second and fourth grades, tragically passed away on Wednesday, June 14. As Ms. Garrison and her children have touched so many of our lives and our students' lives, this will have a profound impact on many.”

Donations were also being made in Johanna’s loving and everlasting memory to the Hydrocephalus Association (4340 East West Highway, Suite 905 Bethesda, MD 20814-4447).

Johanna’s celebration of life will be held at Cochran’s Funeral Home in Hackettstown on Thursday, June 22.

“Please donate in memory of one of our town's most dedicated volunteers,” reads the fundraiser.

