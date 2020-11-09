Major NJ Highway Closing This Weekend For Repairs

Route 202 will be closed in both directions this weekend for drainage pipe replacement in Hunterdon County.

Both southbound lanes and one right northbound lane will be closed approximately one mile north of ramp Route 29, from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday, New Jersey's transportation department said.

Southbound traffic will get by in the southbound shoulder, while one right lane will be open for northbound traffic.

Oversize loads wider than 8 feet and 6 inches will be prohibited from traveling on this section of the highway completely.

If work is completed early, the road will reopen sooner. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

The highway stretches from Delaware to Maine, and runs through Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website for real-time travel information.

