This Year's NJ Ballooning Festival Features 75 Shapes Flown By Pilots In 21 States

The festival, which starts Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, July 30, is held at the Solberg Airport in Readington. Expect sky-high appearances from pilots in 21 states, 20 from the Garden State alone.

But there’s another reason the event holds the title of the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America: a total of 75 hot air balloons will create a spectacle over Central Jersey skies twice per day as guests’ ears are filled with top-notch tunes during the event’s stellar musical lineup.

Headlining the festival are KC and The Sunshine Band, Fitz and the Tantrums, Everclear and Lit, best-selling children’s recording artist Laurie Berkner, and Parth Oza.

Among this year’s most recognizable creatures, characters, and commodities taking to the skies in balloon form include a bright pink Lucky Pig from the New Jersey Lottery, Darth Vader and Yoda, a cake with 12-foot-tall candles, a pair of bumblebees who hold hands and kiss in mid-flight, and an alarm clock — but don’t worry, no snooze button needed.

More than 165,000 people are expected to attend the festival, with 3,500 people planned to hit the open skies in a hot air balloon.

There’s also a 5K race, “death-defying” stunts from the Fearless Flores Family, a slew of children’s amusement rides and other interactive exhibits, hundreds of vendors, and plenty of fun for the whole family.

Adult tickets start at $40, while tickets for children between the ages of four and 12 go for $15.

For more information and ticket sales, visit balloonfestival.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.