Texas Trucker Busted With 300 Pounds Of Pot On Route 80: Warren Prosecutor

A 42-year-old truck driver from Texas was arrested on Route 80 in Warren County on Tuesday, Jan. 23 after police discovered he was carrying 301 lbs. of marijuana, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: gjbmiller Pixabay
State Police at the Knowlton Weigh Station discovered the massive haul after they obtained a search warrant following a commercial vehicle inspection, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said. 

The driver, Ian Munringayi, also provided a fake international driver's license, Pfeiffer said.

The truck was traveling from Chicago to The Bronx, Pfeiffer said. Munringayi was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and hindering prosecution, Pfeiffer said.

