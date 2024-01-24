Texas Trucker Busted With 300 Pounds Of Pot On Route 80: Warren Prosecutor

State Police at the Knowlton Weigh Station discovered the massive haul after they obtained a search warrant following a commercial vehicle inspection, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

The driver, Ian Munringayi, also provided a fake international driver's license, Pfeiffer said.

The truck was traveling from Chicago to The Bronx, Pfeiffer said. Munringayi was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and hindering prosecution, Pfeiffer said.

