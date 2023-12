The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Pattenburg Road in Union Township, NJSP Det. I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

The Dodge SUV “lost directional control” before running off the road, through the guardrail, and colliding with a parked Subaru passenger vehicle, Lebron said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries following the crash, which remains under investigation.

