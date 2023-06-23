Overcast 71°

Stewartsville Residents Charged On Meth, Heroin Offenses: Police

A New Jersey resident has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine and another is facing charges of heroin possession, authorities said.

Michael Lovering, 46, and Jade Ike, 32, both of Stewartsville, were charged following a seven-month investigation by the Greenwich Township PD, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Lovering was charged with two counts of meth distribution; two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of possession of meth; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ike was charged with one count of heroin possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

