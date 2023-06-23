Stewartsville Residents Charged On Meth, Heroin Offenses: Police

Michael Lovering, 46, and Jade Ike, 32, both of Stewartsville, were charged following a seven-month investigation by the Greenwich Township PD, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Lovering was charged with two counts of meth distribution; two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of possession of meth; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ike was charged with one count of heroin possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

