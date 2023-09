The trooper was driving a Ford Explorer state police vehicle near 70 Hissin Rd. in Hope Township when it veered off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned around 4:50 a.m., NJSP Det. Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Lebron added.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

