Small Earthquake Felt In Hunterdon County: USGS

A magnitude 2.2 earthquake occurred about three miles from Whitehouse Station, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Tewksbury Township Police Department said on Facebook they received multiple 911 calls reporting hearing a loud explosion and shaking.

The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon, Clinton, Washington and Chester, the Tewksbury Police Department said.

"It sounded and felt like a sonic boom from an airplane," said one commenter.

"My windows rattled and the whole house shook," said another commenter.

No damage or injuries was reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.