Six Injured In Two-Car Crash In Warren County: State Police

State police responded to County Road 521 North in Hope Township for a crash between a Honda and a Subaru just after 3 p.m., Troy McNair, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The Honda, operated by a 32-year-old Queens resident and occupied by three passengers was traveling south on 521 when it entered the northbound lane of travel and struck a Subaru, driven by a 41-year-old Belvedere resident and occupied by one other passenger, McNair said.

A 9-year-old boy in the Honda sustained serious injuries, McNair said. The other drivers and passengers sustained moderate injuries, McNair said. The crash remains under investigation, McNair said.

