Six Injured In Two-Car Crash In Warren County: State Police

Six people were injured in a two-car crash in Warren County on the afternoon of Saturday, March 2, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Sam Barron

State police responded to County Road 521 North in Hope Township for a crash between a Honda and a Subaru just after 3 p.m., Troy McNair, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. 

The Honda, operated by a 32-year-old Queens resident and occupied by three passengers was traveling south on 521 when it entered the northbound lane of travel and struck a Subaru, driven by a 41-year-old Belvedere resident and occupied by one other passenger, McNair said.

 A 9-year-old boy in the Honda sustained serious injuries, McNair said. The other drivers and passengers sustained moderate injuries, McNair said. The crash remains under investigation, McNair said.

