Serial Dog Thief Busted Again: Hunterdon County Prosecutor

Jennifer Goldthwaite entered a residence in Holland Township intending to snatch the pooch, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

In 2020, Goldthwaite and another person were caught after a Pennsylvania dog breeder told police that people were trying to enter his property and possibly steal his puppies, police said. Officers found a box of golden retriever puppies in Goldthwaite's vehicle, police said. The puppies were safely returned, police said.

For her most recent arrest, Goldthwaite was charged with burglary and disorderly persons criminal mischief, Robeson said. She was lodged at the Warren County Jail and later released, Robeson said.

