'Self-Serving' Allamuchy BOE Member Tried To Reverse Child's Bullying Suspension: Ethics Board

Lisa Moyer, a member of the board of education in Allamuchy Township, violated several sections of the school ethics board, after her child was suspended for harassment, intimidation and bullying in 2022, the School Ethics Commission ruled. The board recommended Moyer be reprimanded for her actions in a ruling released in April.

Moyer and her husband were involved in ongoing efforts to negotiate with district officials to reverse the child's violation, along with a code of conduct violation that ended up on their record. The Superintendent denied her requests, the ethics board found.

Moyer argued her child was physically assaulted and punished before an investigation even started, according to the complaint.

Moyer communicated directly with the superintendent several times to reverse the findings, escalating the situation by threatening her job, the ethics board said. The superintendent felt so threatened, she retained legal counsel. Moyer also e-mailed each board member about their child's suspension, the ethics board said.

"No offense, but my legal counsel runs rings around you and your firm," Moyer said. "There is also a moral obligation that a normal person would naturally feel after hearing what happened to a child. But because your client is devoid of any of those natural feelings we are now all in the mess that we are finding ourselves in.”

Moyer's husband also spoke out at a school board meeting and later filed a lawsuit against the school, which was resolved. Moyer testified she did everything to advocate for her child, who she feels was unfairly treated, the ethics board said.

Multiple board of education members complained about Moyer's conduct. Moyer claimed a board member retaliated against her by having her removed as representative liaison to Hackettstown High School, without the knowledge of the full board. A complaint filed by Moyer against the school board in 2022 was dismissed by the commission.

[Moyer] acted inappropriately," an Administrative Law Judge overseeing the case said. [Moyer's] were self-serving in nature and she would secure a personal benefit if the Code of Conduct violation were changed.

The Administrative Law Judge called it an unfortunate situation where Moyer and husband got carried away.

"They thought was zealous advocacy for their [child], which was compounded by Moyer's refusal to adhere to instructions from board counsel and other members of the Board," the judge said.

The commission ruled while Moyer acted inappropriately, she was merely advocating for her child, not contrary to the needs of all children.

According to the Allamuchy Township School District website, Moyer is no longer on board.

