Search Launched For Missing Teen In Hackettstown

Maddox Demetri Talmadge was last seen around 5 p.m. leaving Marley's Gotham Grill on Main Street, local police said.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with Hollister written on the shirt, grey jean pants, white sneakers and a red arm cast on his right arm. He was also carrying a black draw string backpack.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Maddox Demetri Talmadge, please call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

