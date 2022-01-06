Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Warren County Schools Locked Down During Search For Man At Large: Police

Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

Multiple schools in Warren County have been placed under lockdown as authorities search for a man who walked away from a local home.

Three men walked away from a home off of Brass Castle Road in White Township early in the morning on Wednesday, June 1, Washington Township Police confirmed.

While two of the three men have been found, one of them remains at large, police said.

Schools in the area have been placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure as the search continues, authorities said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

