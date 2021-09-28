Contact Us
Breaking News: Deadly Shooting Raises Ire Of NJ Community After Schoolchildren Find Bleeding Victim
Warren County Middle School Enters Lockdown As 'Agitated' Student With Weapon Flees Premises

Valerie Musson
Warren Hills Regional Middle School
Warren Hills Regional Middle School Photo Credit: https://www.warrenhills.org/cms/lib/NJ01001092/Centricity/ModuleInstance/9045/wh.jpg

A Warren County middle school was placed under lockdown Tuesday morning after a student was found with a weapon and fled the building, authorities said.

Administrators at the Washington Township Middle School received a report of an agitated and potentially armed student riding the bus around 7:25 a.m., police Chief Thomas Cicerele said in a release alongside Warren Hills Regional School District Superintendent Earl C. Clymer, III.

The school was immediately placed under lockdown after a staff member confronted the student, who then fled the building, authorities said.

Washington Township police responded within minutes and detained the student, who was found about a mile from the building around 7:55 a.m.

“All students are safe, there were no injuries in the building or in the community,” police said.

“There is no threat to the surrounding community and the investigation is ongoing.”

