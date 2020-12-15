Warren County District Goes Remote, Announces Closure For Nor'easter Winter Storm

One Warren Count school district has announced that it will switch to fully remote learning Wednesday and close Thursday in anticipation of the Nor'easter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the region.

Hackettstown School Superintendent David Mango made the announcement Tuesday morning on the district's website.

“This storm could potentially leave 12 to 24 inches of snow in the Northwest Region and can have damaging winds beginning Wednesday night, carrying into Thursday morning,” said Mango.

“Please take precautionary measures and plan accordingly.”

After conducting a survey among parents, the district also announced that it will continue the “traditional” use of snow/emergency days rather than using them virtually.

“Based on final survey results, the district will continue to operate in a traditional manner and use snow and/or emergency days when necessary,” Mango said.

Visit the district's website for the latest updates.

