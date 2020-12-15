Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Northampton
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Schools

Warren County District Goes Remote, Announces Closure For Nor'easter Winter Storm

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The Hackettstown school district has announced that it will switch to fully remote learning Wednesday and close Thursday in anticipation of the Nor'easter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the region.
The Hackettstown school district has announced that it will switch to fully remote learning Wednesday and close Thursday in anticipation of the Nor'easter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the region. Photo Credit: https://www.hackettstown.org/

One Warren Count school district has announced that it will switch to fully remote learning Wednesday and close Thursday in anticipation of the Nor'easter storm expected to bring heavy snowfall to the region.

Hackettstown School Superintendent David Mango made the announcement Tuesday morning on the district's website.

“This storm could potentially leave 12 to 24 inches of snow in the Northwest Region and can have damaging winds beginning Wednesday night, carrying into Thursday morning,” said Mango.

“Please take precautionary measures and plan accordingly.”

After conducting a survey among parents, the district also announced that it will continue the “traditional” use of snow/emergency days rather than using them virtually.

“Based on final survey results, the district will continue to operate in a traditional manner and use snow and/or emergency days when necessary,” Mango said.

Visit the district's website for the latest updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.