Swastika Painted On Soccer Field At Warren County High School, Police Say

Warren Hunterdon
Swastika Painted On Soccer Field At Warren County High School

Hackettstown High School
Hackettstown High School Photo Credit: https://hhs.hackettstown.org/

A swastika was painted on the soccer field at a high school in Warren County, police said on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The symbol was found painted onto the girls’ soccer field at Hackettstown High School at 599 Warren St. on Saturday, Oct. 1, police said in a press release.

A person of interest has been identified by the Hackettstown Detective Bureau.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No further details were released.

