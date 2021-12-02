Hunterdon HS Student Runs From School Security, Falls 30 Feet Into Waterway

A high school student in Hunterdon County ran away from school security officers and fell into a culvert Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Fire and Technical Task Force was requested and subsequently canceled as the North Hunterdon High School student fell 30 feet into the culvert on Route 31 around 8:10 a.m., according to initial reports.

North Hunterdon High School officials called 911 as they were made aware of the incident, prompting a response from local fire and rescue squads, a school representative told Daily Voice.

The student was rescued by first responders around 8:50 a.m., the reports said.

It was not immediately clear whether the student suffered injuries.

There was no threat to the school at any time, the representative said.

