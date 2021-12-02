Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: SHOCKING DISCOVERY: Woman's Body Found In Leaf Pile Outside Ridgewood Home
Schools

Hunterdon HS Student Runs From School Security, Falls 30 Feet Into Waterway

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A student in Hunterdon County ran away from school security officers and fell into a culvert Thursday morning.
A student in Hunterdon County ran away from school security officers and fell into a culvert Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A high school student in Hunterdon County ran away from school security officers and fell into a culvert Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Fire and Technical Task Force was requested and subsequently canceled as the North Hunterdon High School student fell 30 feet into the culvert on Route 31 around 8:10 a.m., according to initial reports.

North Hunterdon High School officials called 911 as they were made aware of the incident, prompting a response from local fire and rescue squads, a school representative told Daily Voice.

The student was rescued by first responders around 8:50 a.m., the reports said.

It was not immediately clear whether the student suffered injuries.

There was no threat to the school at any time, the representative said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.