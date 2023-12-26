The crash occurred on the westbound side near milepost 22.4 in Allamuchy just before 8 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair told Daily Voice.

A Chevy SUV lost control and rear-ended the tractor-trailer, causing its tank, which was carrying diesel fuel, to come loose and hit a Subaru passenger vehicle, McNair said.

The Freightliner driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. It was not immediately clear what injuries, if any, were suffered by the Subaru passenger.

The crash shut down two of four right lanes, which remained closed as of 10:45 a.m.:

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

