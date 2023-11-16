Fair 62°

Raid Finds Fentanyl, Meth Hidden In 3-Year-Old Child's Toys: Warren Prosecutor

The raid of a New Jersey home found explosives along with a large quantity of fentanyl, meth and more — hidden in a three-year-old child's toys, officials said.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Craig S. Jones and Alicia F. Trembler are facing a slew of drug charges after New Jersey State Police uncovered the drugs and materials for packaging, marketing, and selling, during a raid of their Prospect Street home in Phillipsburg on Wednesday, Nov. 14, Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said.

Here's what authorities found, Pfeiffer said:

While being processed at the county jail, officials found additional drugs in a body cavity of Jones, Pfeiffer said. Here's what Jones and Trembler are being charged with:

