Fair 68°

SHARE

Porta-Potties Vandalized By Truck In Hunterdon County Park

Police are looking for a trucker who vandalized multiple porta-potties in a Hunterdon County park on Sunday, May 26.

A truck vandalized porta-potties in Bethlehem Township.

A truck vandalized porta-potties in Bethlehem Township.

 Photo Credit: Mayor Paul Muir Facebook
Sam Barron

At 11:40 p.m., a driver in a maroon Chevy pickup truck with an engine hoist in the bed struck all of the porta-potties in Heritage Park, pushing one into a playground, Bethlehem Township Mayor Paul Muir said on Facebook.

All of the porta-potties will likely need to be replaced, Muir said. New Jersey State Police is investigating, Muir said and anyone who can identify the truck or the driver is asked to call 908-730-1600.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE