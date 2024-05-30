Porta-Potties Vandalized By Truck In Hunterdon County Park

At 11:40 p.m., a driver in a maroon Chevy pickup truck with an engine hoist in the bed struck all of the porta-potties in Heritage Park, pushing one into a playground, Bethlehem Township Mayor Paul Muir said on Facebook.

All of the porta-potties will likely need to be replaced, Muir said. New Jersey State Police is investigating, Muir said and anyone who can identify the truck or the driver is asked to call 908-730-1600.

