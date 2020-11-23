NJ Town's Republican Town Council Candidate Who Lost By 3 Votes Calls For Recount

A Republican candidate running for the Clinton Common Council is calling for a recount after losing to the Democratic incumbent by just three votes in this year's election.

Nicholas Bruno ran against incumbents Rielly Karsh and Megan Johnson, for two open seats to serve a three-year term on Nov. 3.

According to election results posted Friday, Bruno received 909 votes while Johnson won with 912. And now he wants a recount.

"I have filed for a recount because of the narrow margins separating all 3 candidates and anticipate an order to recount in the next coming days," Bruno said in a Facebook post.

"Despite my belief that there may be errors in the counting of the over 1,800 ballots, I have complete faith and trust in the Hunterdon County Board of Elections and our County Clerk, Mary Melfi, who preformed remarkably under the unique circumstances in this 2020 general election."

Of the 98,982 registered voters in Hunterdon County, 85,107 participated in the 2020 general election.

More than 98 percent of voters sent in a mail-in ballot.

"If there are errors found, I cannot predict if they will be in my favor or put me further behind. Again, thank you for your continued support. I will be updating as the recount process moves forward."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.