Ex-Warren County Tax Collector Faces Jailtime, Must Pay $924K Restitution In Fund Theft Scheme

A Warren County woman who pleaded guilty after stealing more than $800,000 in payments while working as a municipal tax collector for three townships will spend five years behind bars and must forfeit her pension, authorities announced following her Friday sentencing.

Rachellyn Mosher, 50, was indicted by a Hunterdon County Grand Jury and pleaded guilty to official misconduct March 24 after misappropriating a total of $824,000 from taxpayers in White, Harmony and Lopatcong Township between 2013 and 2018, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Mosher was sentenced to five years in state prison with a mandatory minimum of four years before the possibility of parole, Pfeiffer said.

She must also pay restitution totaling $924,813.28 to cover theft and similar expenses.

Meanwhile, Mosher faces a lifetime ban on public employment and must forfeit her total public pension to the New Jersey Division of Pension and Benefits. Her own contributions will be put toward her restitution while she is incarcerated, Pfeiffer said.

The New Jersey State Police Official Corruption North Unit also assisted with the two-year investigation.

