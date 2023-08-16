Partly Cloudy 83°

Police Seek ID For Owner Of Truck, Trailer Involved In Phillipsburg Hit-And-Run

Police in Phillipsburg are attempting to identify the owner of a truck and trailer they say were involved in a hit-and-run crash and other suspicious activity.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

The crash occurred Friday, August 11 around 6:30 p.m., according to Phillipsburg Police, who didn’t immediately specify a location.

The vehicle is a blue Ford F150 with damage to its rear passenger side bumper and taillight.

The trailer is black with plywood on the back and is missing a passenger-side tire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department.

