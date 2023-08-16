Police Seek ID For Owner Of Truck, Trailer Involved In Phillipsburg Hit-And-Run

The crash occurred Friday, August 11 around 6:30 p.m., according to Phillipsburg Police, who didn’t immediately specify a location.

The vehicle is a blue Ford F150 with damage to its rear passenger side bumper and taillight.

The trailer is black with plywood on the back and is missing a passenger-side tire.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phillipsburg Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.