Woman Killed In Warren County Fire, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Alpha Volunteer Fire Company Station 82 was one of several fire departments to respond to a fatal blaze on the 400 block of Maple Avenue in Pohatcong on Wednesday, Oct. 5, authorities said.
Alpha Volunteer Fire Company Station 82 was one of several fire departments to respond to a fatal blaze on the 400 block of Maple Avenue in Pohatcong on Wednesday, Oct. 5, authorities said. Photo Credit: Alpha Volunteer Fire Company Station 82 via Facebook

A woman was killed in a fire in Warren County, authorities said.

The Pohatcong Police and Fire Departments responded to the blaze on the 400 block of Maple Avenue and confirmed the fatality on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police said.

Initial reports said the fire broke out in a building near the intersection with Zellers Alley around 5 p.m.

The fire has been ruled accidental. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Fire departments in Harmony, Alpha, and Lopatcong, as well as Phillipsburg emergency crews and local, county and state fire investigators, assisted at the scene.

