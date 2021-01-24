Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Woman Airlifted, 4 Firefighters Treated For Smoke Inhalation In Warren County Fire

Cecilia Levine
A woman was flown by Atlantic Air Ambulance to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.
Four police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and a woman was airlifted in a Warren County house fire Saturday, authorities said.

The four officers were met with heavy smoke condition when they responded to the Washington Borough home at 82 Youmans Ave. around 9 a.m., Washington Township Police Sgt. Jerry Magyar told NJ.com.

The officers left the home as soon as firefighters arrived, and a woman trapped on the second floor was rescued by firefighters, the sergeant said.

The woman was flown by Atlantic Air Ambulance to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, and the four officers treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital and released, Magyar said.

Two dogs, a bird and cat were evacuated from an adjoining row home by officers before they were hospitalized. One of the dogs named Cheyenne got loose and was being sought Saturday afternoon.

The cause was under investigation.

