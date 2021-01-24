Woman Airlifted, 4 Firefighters Treated For Smoke Inhalation In Warren County Fire

Four police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and a woman was airlifted in a Warren County house fire Saturday, authorities said.

The four officers were met with heavy smoke condition when they responded to the Washington Borough home at 82 Youmans Ave. around 9 a.m., Washington Township Police Sgt. Jerry Magyar told NJ.com.

The officers left the home as soon as firefighters arrived, and a woman trapped on the second floor was rescued by firefighters, the sergeant said.

The woman was flown by Atlantic Air Ambulance to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, and the four officers treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital and released, Magyar said.

Two dogs, a bird and cat were evacuated from an adjoining row home by officers before they were hospitalized. One of the dogs named Cheyenne got loose and was being sought Saturday afternoon.

This is Cheyenne, she got scared during the house fire in Youman’s Ave. In Washington Borough today and ran away. If you find her please call 908-689-1111 so we can reunite her with her family. Posted by Washington Township Police Department on Saturday, January 23, 2021

The cause was under investigation.

