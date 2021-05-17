Woman, 18, Killed In Warren County Crash

An 18-year-old woman died after crashing into a tree in Warren County Sunday morning.

The Blairstown Township woman was driving a Honda Civic on Birch Ridge Road near Shannon Road in Hardwick Township when she veered eastbound off the road and hit a tree shortly after 8 a.m., WRNJ reports citing NJSP Sergeant Lawrence Peele.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at Newton Medical Center, the report says.

