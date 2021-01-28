Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Woman, 77, Dies Of Smoke Inhalation Days After Second-Story House Fire

Valerie Musson
Washington Fire Department Station 83
Washington Fire Department Station 83 Photo Credit: Washington Fire Department Station 83 via Facebook

A woman who was airlifted after being rescued from a second-story house fire in Warren County died from smoke inhalation Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters rescued Mary Frey, 77, from the Washington Borough blaze, which broke out at 82 Youmans Ave. around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Frey had been breathing independently as she was being airlifted to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston — but later died due to smoke inhalation, NJ.com reports citing Prosecutor Jim Pfeifer.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined but does not appear suspicious, the report says.

