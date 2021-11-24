Warren County Pair Charged With Possessing, Selling Meth, Heroin: Prosecutor

Two Warren County residents have been charged with possessing and selling meth and heroin, authorities said.

Cortney Deremer and Alonzo Widenor, both 28, were charged following a local six-week investigation into the sale of meth and heroin by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, officials said Wednesday.

Deremer, of Washington, was charged with two counts of distribution of CDS, three counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Widenor, of Oxford, was charged with possession of CDS (methamphetamine and heroin).

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

Assisting agencies include the Washington Township Police Department, the Hackettstown Police Department and New Jersey State Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.