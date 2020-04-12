Warren County Men Accused Of Selling Meth Arrested Following Narcotics Investigation

One Warren County man accused of meth possession and another of distribution were arrested following a local narcotics investigation, authorities said.

Patrick O’Brien, 52, and Michael Myers, 54, both of Washington, were arrested Nov. 20, township police said.

Officers seized methamphetamine and various paraphernalia during the investigation, police said.

Both men were charged with possession of methamphetamine, police said. O’Brien also faces charges for possession with intent to distribute the drug.

O’Brien and Myers were scheduled to appear in court and released in accordance with bail reform laws.

