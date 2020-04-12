Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Northampton
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: FBI: Finger-Prick Test Can't Detect COVID, Certain Jersey Shore Lab Patients Should Retest ASAP
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Men Accused Of Selling Meth Arrested Following Narcotics Investigation

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

One Warren County man accused of meth possession and another of distribution were arrested following a local narcotics investigation, authorities said.

Patrick O’Brien, 52, and Michael Myers, 54, both of Washington, were arrested Nov. 20, township police said.

Officers seized methamphetamine and various paraphernalia during the investigation, police said.

Both men were charged with possession of methamphetamine, police said. O’Brien also faces charges for possession with intent to distribute the drug.

O’Brien and Myers were scheduled to appear in court and released in accordance with bail reform laws.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.