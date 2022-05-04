Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Warren County Man Threatened To Kill Officers During Questioning: Police

Nicole Acosta
Lopatcong Police
Lopatcong Police Photo Credit: Lopatcong Township Police via Facebook

A 49-year-old Warren County man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill police officers, authorities said.

Brian W. Kelly, of Phillipsburg, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats following questioning on Saturday, April 2 at his Stonehenge Drive home, Lopatcong Township police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m after receiving a report of a dispute, they said.

Kelly was being held in Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing.

