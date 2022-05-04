Warren County Man Threatened To Kill Officers During Questioning: Police

A 49-year-old Warren County man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill police officers, authorities said.

Brian W. Kelly, of Phillipsburg, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats following questioning on Saturday, April 2 at his Stonehenge Drive home, Lopatcong Township police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m after receiving a report of a dispute, they said.

Kelly was being held in Warren County Jail pending a detention hearing.

