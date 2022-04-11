Warren County Man In Pink Bunny Costume Exposes Himself To Trick-Or-Treating Mom And Son

A 52-year-old Warren County man wearing a pink bunny costume was charged after police say he exposed himself to a mother and her 10-year-old son while they were trick-or-treating.

Thomas Mohring, of the 1200 block of East Boulevard in Alpha, was charged with child endangerment (sexual misconduct) and lewdness, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Mohring is accused of exposing his genitals to a mother and her son while the pair were trick-or-treating on Halloween, authorities said.

Officers responding to the report allegedly saw Mohring attempt to cover a hole in the crotch area of the costume he was wearing, Pfeiffer said.

No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.