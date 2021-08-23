Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Man, 79, Dies After Lawn Tractor Accident

Valerie Musson
St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 79-year-old Warren County man died at a local hospital Sunday from injuries suffered in a lawn tractor accident last week.

Donald Deitman was riding a lawn tractor at his Oxford home when the machine rolled over on an embankment just after 3:15 p.m. on August 16, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

Deitman was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus and died just before 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the coroner said.

Deitman’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

