Warren County Man, 79, Dies After Lawn Tractor Accident

A 79-year-old Warren County man died at a local hospital Sunday from injuries suffered in a lawn tractor accident last week.

Donald Deitman was riding a lawn tractor at his Oxford home when the machine rolled over on an embankment just after 3:15 p.m. on August 16, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

Deitman was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus and died just before 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the coroner said.

Deitman’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.