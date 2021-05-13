Warren County Man, 73, Raped Child Under 13 Multiple Times Over 3 Years, Prosecutor Says

A 73-year-old Warren County man has been accused of raping a child under the age of 13 multiple times over a three-year period, authorities said.

Cristino S. Delrio, of Jefferson Street in Port Murray, committed “multiple acts of sexual penetration, specifically oral sex and digital penetration, as well as sexual contact” on a child less than 13 years old between 2016 and 2019, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

The victim was previously known to Delrio, Pfeiffer said.

Delrio was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

An aggravated sexual assault conviction is punishable by up to 20 years in state prison. Delrio’s other charges are punishable by up to 10 years, Pfeiffer said.

A hearing will be held Friday in regards to a motion filed by the state to detain Delrio before the trial.

The Mansfield Township Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

