Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: E-Bike Operator Critically Injured In Hackensack Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Man, 63, Met Up For Sex With Undercover Cop Posing As Teen Girl: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

A 63-year-old man from Warren County is facing numerous charges after investigators caught him meeting up for sex with an undercover cop he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

Paul Tedeschi, of Lee Avenue in Alpha, was charged with second-degree attempted luring, second-degree sexual assault, attempted child endangerment, and promoting prostitution, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Friday, Sept. 2.

Police in Phillipsburg learned from a source on Sunday, Aug. 21 that Tedeschi was looking for an underage girl to have sex with, Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation allegedly found that Tedeschi wanted to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Tedeschi then started talking to undercover officers online who he thought was a 14-year-old female and eventually agreed to meet up on Thursday, Sept. 1, Pfeiffer said.

Tedeschi was arrested as he arrived at the predetermined meet-up location. He is being held in the Warren County Jail.

Assisting agencies include the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Special Victim's Unit and Cyber Crimes Unit, the Phillipsburg Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children and Trafficking Central Units.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.