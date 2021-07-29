Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington


Warren County Man, 49, Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Hackettstown Police Department
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

A 49-year-old Warren County man has been jailed after police say he attacked and injured an officer during an investigation.

The Hackettstown police officer approached a vehicle stopped in traffic near Main Street and Grand Avenue after hearing yelling from inside around 6:45 p.m. on July 22, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release Thursday.

Ronald D. Mulford, of East Avenue in Hackettstown, then exited the vehicle before aggressively approaching the officer and “engaging in a physical dispute” that caused injuries to the officer’s forearms and left elbow, Pfeiffer said.

Mulford was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault and disorderly conduct, authorities said.

If convicted of the aggravated assault charge, Mulford faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.

Mulford was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.







