Warren County Man, 32, Accused Of Burglary, Stalking, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Shakespeare Estates in Independence Township
Shakespeare Estates in Independence Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County man was jailed on accusations of burglary, stalking and harassment, police said Tuesday.

John Hargreaves, 32, was taken into custody June 18 — about 24 hours after police say he broke into a home at Shakespeare Estates in Independence Township.

Hargreaves, of Belvidere, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, stalking and harassment, township police said.

He was being held at the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in court.

