Warren County Man, 32, Accused Of Burglary, Stalking, Police Say

A Warren County man was jailed on accusations of burglary, stalking and harassment, police said Tuesday.

John Hargreaves, 32, was taken into custody June 18 — about 24 hours after police say he broke into a home at Shakespeare Estates in Independence Township.

Hargreaves, of Belvidere, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, stalking and harassment, township police said.

He was being held at the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.