Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren County Man, 29, Deprived Animals Of Water, Shelter, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A Warren County man has been accused of animal cruelty after he failed to give water or provide proper shelter to a dog and rabbit in his care, authorities said.

Officers responded to Timothy Pruden Jr.’s home on the 200 block of Axford Avenue in Oxford to investigate the report of animal cruelty on May 18, according to Washington Township Police.

Pruden, 29, was charged after officers determined that he failed to provide water and shelter for a dog and rabbit that had been in his care, police said.

Pruden was previously arrested for DWI and other offenses in 2013 after he allegedly attempted to order food from the drive-thru at McDonalds in Hackettstown and later gave police dollar bills when asked for his identification, NJ.com reported at the time.

Pruden was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in court, authorities said.

