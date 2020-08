A Warren County girl was airlifted with a head injury after she fell riding a scooter Monday afternoon, State Police said.

The girl was riding a scooter in the area of 13 Summerfield Rd. in White Township when she fell and hit her head around 2:25 p.m., Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The girl was airlifted to a local hospital and was last listed in serious but stable condition, Peele said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.