Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From More States, Puerto Rico, DC Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Car Thieves Crash Stolen Vehicle, Flee In Getaway Car

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are seeking information about the attempted theft of a vehicle from a driveway in Mansfield Township over the weekend.
Authorities are seeking information about the attempted theft of a vehicle from a driveway in Mansfield Township over the weekend. Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police Department via Facebook

Authorities are seeking information related to an attempted vehicle theft from a driveway in Mansfield Township over the weekend.

An unknown number of suspects entered a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Rockport Road on Sunday, July 26 around 1:40 a.m., township police said in a release.

While trying to leave the area, the thieves crashed the car into a tree then got in another vehicle and took off eastbound on Route 46 through Hackettstown and Mount Olive, police said.

A Mount Bethel Road resident said their vehicle had been entered on the same night; however, nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage or other evidence that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact the detective bureau at 908-689-6222 or 908-852-0003.

Meanwhile, police remind residents to keep vehicles locked when parked.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.