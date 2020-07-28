Warren County Car Thieves Crash Stolen Vehicle, Flee In Getaway Car

Authorities are seeking information related to an attempted vehicle theft from a driveway in Mansfield Township over the weekend.

An unknown number of suspects entered a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on Rockport Road on Sunday, July 26 around 1:40 a.m., township police said in a release.

While trying to leave the area, the thieves crashed the car into a tree then got in another vehicle and took off eastbound on Route 46 through Hackettstown and Mount Olive, police said.

A Mount Bethel Road resident said their vehicle had been entered on the same night; however, nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage or other evidence that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact the detective bureau at 908-689-6222 or 908-852-0003.

Meanwhile, police remind residents to keep vehicles locked when parked.

