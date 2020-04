Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Hackettstown Dunkin’ Donuts burglary.

The suspect entered the Mountain Avenue store through a back door shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, and stole an unknown amount of money and fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at (908) 852-3300 .

