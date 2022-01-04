Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice

Victim Stabbed At Hunterdon County Home: Police

Valerie Musson
Readington Township Police
Readington Township Police Photo Credit: Readington Township Police via Facebook

A suspect was charged and jailed following an overnight stabbing at a Hunterdon County home, authorities said.

Officers responding to the reported stabbing at a home in Readington Township arrested Edgar Rosa around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, the department said.

Rosa was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon before being lodged in the Warren County Jail, police said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

