Victim Stabbed At Hunterdon County Home: Police

A suspect was charged and jailed following an overnight stabbing at a Hunterdon County home, authorities said.

Officers responding to the reported stabbing at a home in Readington Township arrested Edgar Rosa around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, the department said.

Rosa was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon before being lodged in the Warren County Jail, police said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

