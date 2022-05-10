Victim Flown To Hospital Following Hunterdon County ATV Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was being flown to a nearby hospital following an ATV accident in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near Clinton Township and Annandale shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested to take the victim to a local hospital, the report says.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

