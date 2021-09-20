Victim Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Falling From Roof In Hunterdon County [Developing]

A victim was airlifted with serious injuries after falling from a roof in Hunterdon County Monday afternoon, developing reports say.

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to Cherryville Road in Franklin Township to assist with the transportation of a trauma patient and cleared the scene around 2:45 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.

QFC units just cleared a scene in the Cherryville section of Franklin Twp where a medical helicopter was summoned for a... Posted by Quakertown NJ Fire Company-91 Fire/Rescue on Monday, September 20, 2021

The Medevac was requested for a patient who had fallen from the roof of a building on the 200 block Cherryville Road around 1:30 p.m., initial reports said.

HMC Paramedics and Franklin Township Police assisted at the scene, QFC said.

Franklin Township Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

