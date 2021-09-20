Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington


Breaking News: 6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Crushes Roseland Construction Worker, Developing Reports Say
Victim Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Falling From Roof In Hunterdon County [Developing]

Valerie Musson
Quakertown NJ Fire Company
Quakertown NJ Fire Company Photo Credit: Quakertown NJ Fire Company via Facebook

A victim was airlifted with serious injuries after falling from a roof in Hunterdon County Monday afternoon, developing reports say.

The Quakertown Fire Company responded to Cherryville Road in Franklin Township to assist with the transportation of a trauma patient and cleared the scene around 2:45 p.m., according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Medevac was requested for a patient who had fallen from the roof of a building on the 200 block Cherryville Road around 1:30 p.m., initial reports said.

HMC Paramedics and Franklin Township Police assisted at the scene, QFC said.

Franklin Township Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

