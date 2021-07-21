Contact Us
Victim Airlifted In Serious Hunterdon County Crash That Closed Portion Of Route 513

Valerie Musson
One victim was airlifted following a serious crash that shut down a portion of Route 513 in Hunterdon County late Wednesday morning, authorities said.
One victim was airlifted following a serious crash that shut down a portion of Route 513 in Hunterdon County late Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The victim was ejected during the crash, which occurred near 726 Everittstown Rd. In Alexandria around 11:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The portion of Route 513 between Whitehall Road and Balmoral Drive was closed as a Medevac responded to the crash scene and landed at Sky Manor Airport, the Quakertown NJ Fire Company said.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

