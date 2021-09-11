Victim Airlifted Following Serious Route 80 Crash [DEVELOPING]

One person was airlifted to a local hospital before dawn Tuesday following a serious crash on Route 80, according to initial reports.

The victim was thrown from the vehicle in the westbound lanes near milepost 11.4 in Hope just before 12:50 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A Medevac was requested for the victim with a landing zone on the roadway, the initial report says.

All lanes were temporarily closed for the crash investigation but have since reopened, according to 511NJ.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

