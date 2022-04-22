‘Very Alarming:’ Scammer Steals Elderly Woman’s Wallet In Warren County ShopRite Parking Lot

Police are investigating after a scammer stole an elderly woman’s wallet in the parking lot of a Warren County ShopRite store.

Officers responding to the theft report at the parking lot of Aldi in Pohatcong Township were told by the victim that a Hispanic man had just approached her while she was inside her car outside ShopRite in Greenwich Township on Thursday, April 21.

The man, who the victim said spoke limited English, was holding lugnuts and told her that he believed they had come off of her car, police said.

As the woman rolled her window down, the man grabbed her wallet and ran.

One suspect has been arrested, according to police, who say they have taken several recent reports of similar thefts.

“We have seen several similiar cases in the past month or so that are very alarming,” police said. “Please use caution, and we are asking for anyone who can assist with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pohatcong Township Police Department at (908) 454-6424.

