US Marshals Capture Newark Gang Member Wanted For PA Killing In North Jersey

A Newark gang member wanted in a deadly September shooting was captured at a Warren County home he had been staying in, State Police said.

Members of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, US Marshals, Wilson Borough Police and Phillipsburg Police Department descended on a Phillipsburg home Oct. 15 on a tip that Aquasay Harris had been staying there, police said

Harris, 30, of Easton, PA, was arrested on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses for the Sept. 24 shooting, police said.

He was lodged in the Warren County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Last year, Easton police said Harris was a reputed member of the Bloods street gang out of Newark. He was arrested in May 2019 for intent to deliver heroin, police said.

Police recovered a .380-caliber handgun and $4,300 in heroin, police said following the 2019 incident.

