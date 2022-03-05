Contact Us
Trapped Victim Airlifted As Car Flips, Lands In Hunterdon County Woods (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Northstar medical helicopter
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

One person was being flown to a nearby hospital after a car flipped and landed into a patch of woods in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The crash occurred on Route 513 near Windy Heights Road in Lebanon Township shortly before 2:55 p.m., the Lebanon Township Police Department confirmed.

The vehicle rolled over and landed in the woods, trapping at least one occupant, according to initial reports.

A Northstar medical helicopter was requested to land at the Bunnvale Assembly of God Chuch to take the victim to a nearby hospital, the initial report said.

The Lebanon Township Fire Department also responded, police said.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

