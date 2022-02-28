Teens Threaten To Shoot Warren County Vape Shop Workers, Flee With Nearly $1K In Proceeds: PD

Two teens were jailed after robbing a Warren County vape shop at gunpoint, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boys from Hudson and Monmouth counties walked into Good Guy Vapes on Main Street in Hackettstown and started to asked about different items just before 6:25 p.m. Friday, local police said.

The suspects then failed to show identification when trying to purchase the items, authorities said.

When a worker asked about being involved in a previous theft from the store, the suspects acted “irate,” and one of them threatened to shoot them with a .22 gun, police said.

The workers then backed away before the teens stole products totaling $937.16 and fled, authorities said.

The teens were later found in Independence Township, though no weapon was found, police said.

Both teens were charged with theft and conspiracy to commit robbery. The Hudson County teen was also charged with first-degree robbery and terroristic threats.

Both suspects were being held in the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Independence Township Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

