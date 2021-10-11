Contact Us
Suspect At Large Following Route 46 Chase, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A suspect remained at large following a chase on Route 46 in Warren County before dawn Wednesday, state police said.

A state trooper attempted to stop a black GMC van for a violation in the westbound lanes near milepost 14.2 in Liberty Township just before 12:40 a.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

The van driver failed to stop for the trooper’s lights and siren, initiating a brief chase, Slota said.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

