Suspect At Large Following Route 46 Chase, State Police Say

A suspect remained at large following a chase on Route 46 in Warren County before dawn Wednesday, state police said.

A state trooper attempted to stop a black GMC van for a violation in the westbound lanes near milepost 14.2 in Liberty Township just before 12:40 a.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

The van driver failed to stop for the trooper’s lights and siren, initiating a brief chase, Slota said.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.